Bruno Fernandes praises team spirit after emphatic win over Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes gave the real reason for Manchester United succeeding under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils came back to win 2-1 against Manchester City in front of a packed Old Trafford.

Man City took the lead courtesy of super-sub Jack Grealish.

United did not give up and kept pushing, only to win in the 84th minute, with Marcus Rashford scoring the winner.

In his post-match interview, the Portuguese midfielder spoke about how United are a team and not a group of individuals.

“Now we’re a proper team. In the past we have all been maybe looking out for ourselves as individuals.”

Bruno Fernandes: "Now we’re a proper team. In the past we have all been maybe looking out for ourselves as individuals." [@btsportfootball] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 14, 2023

He was asked about the controversy regarding his goal.

Many believe Rashford, who was offside, was interfering with the play hence the goal shouldn’t have stood.

Bruno replied:

“I was facing the goal, Marcus probably saw I was in a better position.”

“I didn’t know if either of us was offside. He didn’t have any influence on the defenders. It is what it is.”

This is a massive result for United, who are now just a point behind City in the Premier League.

Ten Hag will be looking to build from here towards a positive 2023.