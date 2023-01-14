Bruno Fernandes spearheads Manchester United’s derby fightback against Man City



Manchester United staged a brilliant comeback to down Manchester City.

City went a goal up in the 60th minute when an unmarked Jack Grealish emphatically converted a cross from Kevin de Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola’s side were the better side in the second half before Bruno Fernades’ controversial goal provided the platform for the Red Devils’ comeback.

Marcus Rashford was running towards the ball but received a shout from Fernandes who knew that the Englishman was offside.

Rashford left the ball and excluded himself from play, allowing Fernandes to get on it and sublimely finish to grab the team’s equalizer.

Rashford himself later got on the end of a low cross from substitute Alejandro Garnacho in the 82nd minute to ensure the Red Devils clinch all three points.

It was Fernandes’ goal however that sparked United’s fightback and facilitated the change of fortunes when the game seemed to be destined for a disappointing end.

The Portuguese had 41 touches of the ball in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

In an extraordinary show of his technical ability and ridiculous passing range, Fernandes completed six out the seven long balls he tried to ping to his teammates.

The midfielder also made one key pass.

He created one big chance and capped a fine showing against one of the best teams in the country with his goal.

Magnifico. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/aFCsScCxBx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 14, 2023

Fernandes expressed delight with the team’s overall performance after the game and lauded his teammates for playing as a team.

He also commented on his controversial goal and said, “I was facing the goal, Marcus probably saw I was in a better position. I didn’t know if either of us was offside. He didn’t make any influence on the defenders. It is what it is.”

United’s next game is equally as important when they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

