Casemiro praises “winning-obsessive” Erik ten Hag but fires crucial warning



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has praised Erik ten Hag for his obsession with winning.

The Brazilian lauded the United boss for his careful attention to detail and insistence on winning at all costs.

As per Casemiro, these are qualities he has only seen in a few managers among the many illustrious ones that he’s worked under in the past.

Casemiro also reiterated that Ten Hag’s winning nature extends to his thorough training sessions in which he demands the best out of his players.

The 30-year-old backed the Dutch coach to bring United back to the top of English football and said that he’s supported by a brilliant coaching and support staff behind him.

Speaking to The Athletic, Casemiro however warned that as much as Ten Hag and the team is enduring success right now, there’s still a long way to go and he must be afforded time to implement his ideas.

Casemiro remarked, “He’s a new manager here at the club, he’s trying to introduce his philosophy and style here. It’s still very early days in terms of football, still early in terms of introducing his philosophy and bringing in his own players.”

“We are growing, we are developing very well and understand the manager better, this is really important to win trophies. We know that it’s a process, it’s very important to adapt to this process quickly.”

“It’s true we’re on a very good run of form, a great trajectory putting in big performances, but these things come with time.”

The five-time Champions League winner reiterated that all the successful managers in England have had the luxury of being given time to build strong teams capable of competing at the highest level.

Casemiro’s words are a huge vote of confidence in Ten Hag. The former Real Madrid is quickly becoming a fan-favourite with the Old Trafford faithful taking to the midfielder like a duck to water.

Rightly so, as he is undoubtedly one of the team’s best operators. Today, a report detailed Casemiro’s outstanding attitude and work ethic dating back to before he arrived at Old Trafford.

As United clash with Manchester City tomorrow, Casemiro will have a huge say in how the affair turns out.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



