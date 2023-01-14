Erik ten Hag confirms Man United still pursuing signing this month



There may be more signings in this January transfer window following the arrival of Wout Weghorst.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s Manchester derby, manager Erik ten Hag was asked if others would follow Weghorst before the end of the month.

The boss responded that he was on the lookout for other signings if they fit the profile he is looking for.

“We have an extra player so we are happy. I think it’s also the player in the balance of the squad that we need,” he told reporters.

“So if there are more opportunities we will be ready for that. We are looking for that.

“But once again it has to be the right player.”

Ten Hag’s comments could refer to signings in a number of positions.

An obvious one is an attacking midfielder or number 10, given that in the same press conference he confirmed that Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the season following knee surgery.

This means that there is no natural backup for Bruno Fernandes in the role.

17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo made his debut in the position against Charlton in midweek although it would be asking a lot of him to take the step up as United compete on four fronts.

Another possible area Ten Hag could be exploring is right back, although the much improved recent form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as backup to Diogo Dalot has perhaps reduced the urgency in this area.

If there are to be new signings, they are likely to be on a loan basis again, given the club’s financial predicament and the fact that it is up for sale.







