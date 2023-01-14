Home » Erik ten Hag overjoyed with Manchester United’s team spirit in famous derby win

Erik ten Hag overjoyed with Manchester United’s team spirit in famous derby win

by Raj Dholakia
by Raj Dholakia

Erik ten Hag was extremely proud of his team’s performance in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United defeated local rivals Manchester City 2-1 on a famous afternoon at Old Trafford.

City took the lead early in the second half, but United fought back and struck twice in five minutes to take the lead in the 82nd minute.

Marcus Rashford continued his brilliant goalscoring form, netting the winner.

Ten Hag has now beaten Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp since taking charge this season.

This win will give him a lot of confidence for the remainder of the season.

In his post-match interview, he stated:

“I think it was a better performance.”

“First half, we played well, we were proactive, and we created good opportunities.”

“We should be 1-0 at half-time. The substitution we had to take Martial off, complaints, it changed the game.”

“The belief is back. But there is still a long way to go.”

He was asked about the controversy around Bruno’s goal.

The City players were convinced Rashford interfered with play and distracted them. The goal was given.

“I can see that from the other side, but when you follow the rules, he wasn’t interfering. It was a goal. Bruno came from the back.”

 

