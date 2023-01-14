Everton open negotiations for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga



Apart from incomings, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also has to greenlight certain outgoings in the January transfer window.

A lot of academy youngsters are eager to go out on loan while a few fringe members of the first-team squad are also desperate for regular game-time.

One of them is Anthony Elanga, with the young Swede struggling to replicate the form he showed during his breakthrough season last term.

Loan decision: Elanga or Pellistri

The Dutchman needed attacking reinforcements in January following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and he got his wish in the form of new loan recruit Wout Weghorst.

But with the continued absence of Jadon Sancho, there is a need to keep certain attacking players in the squad considering the team is still competing on four fronts.

Facundo Pellistri, who made his much-awaited debut against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal, is also seeking either regular minutes or a chance to leave and play more.

🚨 FI SOURCES! 🚨 – Everton in talks to sign Man United winger Elanga. Loan deal possible. ☎️ – Other PL clubs keen. United yet to give go-ahead for Elanga to leave but Weghorst signing means it's now likely. 🔴🟡 — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) January 14, 2023

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, “Manchester United will make a decision on loan moves for Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri in the next few days.

“Everton are among the clubs interested in the former, but also clubs from other countries are exploring the situation,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

As revealed by Football Insider, Everton are working on a deal to sign Elanga till the end of the season. “Everton are in negotiations to land Elanga” but are waiting for the “green light from United”.

Everton open talks for Elanga

The Toffees have struggled to find the back of the net this season, with only Wolves and Nottingham Forest scoring less than Everton’s 13 goals this season.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s ongoing fitness struggles, Elanga has been earmarked as someone who can potentially come in and help the team escape from the relegation battle.

Elanga is said to be frustrated with the lack of opportunities under Ten Hag this season, with only seven starts so far this campaign.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



