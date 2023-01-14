Luke Shaw reveals how they stopped Erling Haaland in derby comeback



Manchester United won against their city neighbours by two goals to one courtesy of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

United looked destined to lose but a turnaround in the late stages of the game saw them claim the bragging rights in Manchester.

A hallmark of United’s game is how defensively sound they were and in this case that translated into how successful the team was in neutralizing Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been electric for City since he signed from Borussia Dortmund, notching 27 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side in all competitions this season.

However, against the Red Devils, the Norwegian was kept quiet and was no threat.

Haaland was largely unnoticeable and failed to register a single shot on target as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw kept him at bay.

Shaw however played down his and Varane’s influence in marking Haaland out of the game.

The Englishman instead credited the team for the feat. Speaking during his post-match interview, Shaw said, “We’re very happy, I think we deserved to win.”

“In the first half, we had a lot of chances and on another day, we take them. “Extremely proud of the team and everyone out on the field today, they gave everything.”

“Extremely proud of the team and everyone out on the field today, they gave everything. It’s not just about me and Raphael [Varane], it’s about the whole team. We defended so, so well.”

Shaw added that the most important thing especially when coming up against one of the best teams in the country is three points.

The defender thanked supporters for spurring them on and bringing the noise after Fernandes netted his goal.

