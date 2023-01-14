Manchester United dismiss enquiries as Premier League clubs line up for Scott McTominay



Manchester United are not looking to sell Scott McTominay anytime soon.

The Scotland international has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs keen to exploit his situation at Old Trafford.

McTominay has lost his starting berth in the side, with Erik ten Hag preferring a pivot of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

Recently, Fred is usually the first to be called from the bench ahead of the academy graduate.

The situation has led to certain English clubs fielding enquiries for McTominay.

Some of the clubs that have expressed interest in the 26-year-old include Southampton, Leeds, Everton, West Ham, Leicester and Newcastle.

90min reports, “Manchester United have told interested parties that midfielder Scott McTominay is not available for transfer in January, 90min understands.”

“Interest in McTominay has emerged with his role reduced from a number of Premier League rivals, but it’s understood Ten Hag sees McTominay playing a big part in United’s future.”

“The Scotland international, now 26, is a United academy graduate and is also understood to be happy at Old Trafford as it stands, showing no signs of agitating for a move away in spite of interest shown in him.”

At the moment no bids have been made for McTominay.

Clubs have only held exploratory exercises to determine the player’s availability and whether he would be interested in a switch.

These enquiries have been met by stern responses from the 20-time English players – McTominay is going nowhere!

90min adds that Eddie Howe has been an admirer of the United man for some time but has denied rumours of an approach.







