Marcus Rashford paints the city red in derby day comeback



Manchester United came from behind to beat their noisy neighbours Manchester City.

United went behind when Jack Grealish got on the end of a cross from Kevin de Bruyne to power the ball into the back of the net.

However, a moment of genius between Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford levelled matters.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho did well inside the box to find Rashford who guided the ball beyond a diving Ederson.

United, in what was a defensive masterclass, finished the game with a paltry 29% to City’s 71%.

City made 723 passes with a pass accuracy of 88%. The Red Devils made 309 passes with a success rate of 74%.

The English champions had five shots with only one being on target – Grealish’s goal. Erik ten Hag’s side on the other hand registered eight shots with four being on target.

On yet another occasion, United’s man-of-the-match was Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman is currently in red-hot form and capped off a brilliant showing against City with a goal for United’s winner.

The result now places United in third place, just a point below City.

Rashford has 29 touches of the ball in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The winger won 100% of his ground duels, in what was a remarkable defensive shift from him.

Rashford had three shots on target. Two came in the first half but he made the most important one count in the second half.

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Man City: 29 touches

4/4 ground duels won

3 shots on target

2 tackles won

1/1 dribble completed

1 key pass

1 goal Red through and through. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2uIpt8hjMf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 14, 2023

The 25-year-old won two tackles and made one key pass. Rashford’s goal means that he’s now the first player to score in seven consecutive games for United since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.