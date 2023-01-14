Marcus Rashford praises “hungry” star who made the difference against Manchester City



Manchester United came from a goal down to beat Manchester City at Old Trafford.

After Jack Grealish scored the opener, it looked like United’s day would end in defeat, especially after a lethargic start to the second half.

However, Bruno Fernandes‘ equalizer brought United level before Marcus Rashford‘s goal in the 82nd minute ensured the Red Devils emerged winners over their noisy neighbours.

For many, it was Alejandro Garnacho’s introduction that sparked United back into life.

Introduced into the game for the lacklustre Christian Eriksen, Garnacho gave United a new lease of life as they powered past City.

The Argentine was direct, with his pace causing Kyle Walker and the City defence all sorts of problems.

He capped his cameo with a moment of brilliance when he shook a City player off and delivered a good cross to a sliding Rashford who was only too happy to tap it into the back of the net.

In the few minutes he was on the pitch, Garnacho had 14 touches of the ball.

The 18-year-old made one key pass, created one big chance and also won one aerial duel.

Rashford heaped praise on Garnacho during his post-match remarks and lauded the youngster for his contributions.

Rashford said, “When you have young players like Alejandro Garnacho who are hungry and ready to come on and make a difference, anything can happen.”

Garnacho is slowly but surely coming into his own as one of United’s best and most lethal attackers.

He’s coming up with the goods and it’s clear why Erik ten Hag and the club are keen to quickly tie him to a longer-term deal at Old Trafford.

