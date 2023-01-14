Match report: Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City

Manchester United have won the Manchester Derby 2-1 at Old Trafford.

In the opening five minutes, neither side looked threatening. There must have been some nerves amongst most camps as they both gave away possession.

The first real chance came in the tenth minute for United. It was a mistake from Cancelo that gave the ball to the Reds and Fernandes’ shot from a tight angle was just wide.

As City pushed forward, the Reds managed to counter attack with Martial dashing forward but as it was put into the box for Rashford, Cancelo put in a good block.

Casemiro put in a fantastic block to deny Erling Haalund in the 23rd minute as both he and Fred were alive to the danger and came flying in to prevent the shot troubling De Gea.

United went on the attack and Ederson was caught in no man’s land but unfortunately for Rashford, City defenders had got back and blocked it on the line but it was the best chance for either side so far.

Moments later and after Wan-Bissaka had comfortably put Foden off, Rashford charged down the left again but Ederson’s timing was right this time and Rashford couldn’t chip it over him.

Just before half time Rashford went down injured and Reds’ hearts were in their mouths, but he tentatively came back on.

On the stroke of half time, Walker took a shot from far out but it was just wide of the post. There was an audible sigh of relief from around Old Trafford.

United fans held their breath as the team returned after half-time as Antony warmed up, was he coming on for the injured Rashford? No, it was Martial who was off.

Antony won a free-kick and though Varane got a touch on it he couldn’t direct it past Ederson, but he’d have been off-side anyway.

Malacia was having a great game so far, putting in some good blocks and interceptions thoughout.

City made the breakthrough in the 60th minute, despite United being the much better team in the first half, City had upped the tempo in the second and Grealish came off the bench to head City ahead.

United were deflated and they didn’t look as though they wanted to get back into the game.

But out of nowhere Manchester United got one back, or did they? It was ruled offside by the linesman as Rashford was running in an offside position but he didn’t touch the ball as Fernandes came storming in and blasted it past Ederson. VAR overturned the decision and the goal stood. 1-1, game on!

Two minutes later and the Red wave came again. This time it was Garnacho’s wonderful run, he took a shot but it was blocked, it came back to him and he managed to find Marcus Rashford who stretched to slide it through the legs of Ederson.

It was going to be a long five minutes of injury time for United as City held possession and desperately looked for the equaliser that would break Reds’ hearts.

The substitutes couldn’t sit still, they were on their feet and they let out a roar as the final whistle went!

They had closed the gap on City, just one point behind them now, and Manchester was once again Red!

Team: De Gea, Varane, Shaw, Malacia (Martinez 93), Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Eriksen (Garnacho 72), Casemiro (McTominay 93), Fred, Martial (Antony 45), Rashford (Maguire 92)