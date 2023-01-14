Pep Guardiola unhappy with Manchester United’s first goal in famous derby defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not pleased with the officiating in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The hosts came back from a goal down to win it in the 82nd minute with a Marcus Rashford winner.

United kept on pushing till the end and showed great character despite trailing at home.

There was, however, controversy regarding Bruno Fernandes‘ equaliser.

In the attacking move, Rashford, who was offside, seemed to interfere with the City player, allowing Bruno to score.

The referee raised the offside flag, only to change his decision later on.

This resulted in an uproar among Man City players.

Guardiola was asked about his views regarding the incident, to which he replied:

“Rashford is offside. Bruno no. Rashford intervenes. He distracts our goalkeeper and our players.”

“I don’t care about the Premier League or Carabao Cup; we cannot win. We have won a lot.”

United are now just a point behind City. Ten Hag’s team is finally starting to take shape, and it looks like the players have bought into his philosophy.

The Dutchman has improved United’s playing style drastically in a short span of time.

He will now be looking to develop his side’s game in possession.