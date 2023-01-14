Player ratings: Man United 2 – 1 Man City



Manchester United beat Manchester City 2 – 1 in the Premier League this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 5 – Not had much to do. His shockingly poor distribution invites unnecessary pressure and penalises United’s own attacking impoteus.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – commendable effort in posting Phil Foden out wide. Did not join the attack much; Diogo Dalot’s overlapping runs perhaps were missed. But a steady defence is probably for the best against City. Even showboated in City’s half.

Raphaël Varane 8 – Rolls Royce.

Luke Shaw 9 – excellent reading of the game and positioning against Erling Haaland. Good on the ball, too. Quality all day.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – very smart display in the first half – knew when to stay composed on the ball, knew when to be rash against Riyad Mahrez. Got a bit lost in the occasion during the second.

Casemiro 6.5 – tidy, as per. Struggled to dominate the midfield and slightly misread De Bruyne’s run for the City goal. Fantastic deft curved through ball to assist Fernandes. Vital toe to take it away from Haaland in the 85th minute. Lower score due to his world-class capabilities.

Fred 8.5 – fantastic in keeping Kevin de Bruyne quiet during the first half, found it difficult to maintain same focus and energy at the start of second half, but picked it right back up.

Christian Eriksen 7 – nice surveying of the midfield when City got on the ball, struggled to thread balls through. Slightly anonymous in the second half when United needed him to help gain control of the game.

Bruno Fernandes 9.5 – okay, very influenced by his involvement in United’s goals. What a run through and composed lofted finish, and what a reverse, flat ball to Garnacho. Was crucial in enacting United’s press throughout the game as well. He might rely on moments, but what momumental moments he creates. Captain led by example.

Anthony Martial 5.5 – some nice touches, some poor touches. Was not an option for Eriksen in running behind, not surprising he was not fit enough to play second half. But held up the ball well.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – to stretch and finish the ball through Ederson like that whilst carrying a hip injury is sensational – Marcus Rashford is sensational.

Substitutes

Antony 4 – peripheral.

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5 – his attacking drive, composure, and quality are quite frankly ridiculous.

Scott McTominay N/A – late sub

Lisandro Martínez N/A – late sub

Harry Maguire N/A – late sub

