Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s opinion on Wout Weghorst speaks volumes



Manchester United legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy has backed former Besiktas and Burnley striker Wout Weghorst to succeed at Old Trafford.

Weghorst to United is done with the player becoming the second acquisition of the club in January.

United have officially announced the signing of Dutch striker.

However, Ten Hag will not be able to rely on the services of the 30-year-old against Manchester City on Saturday.

The United boss in his presser remarked that Weghorst will not be available for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff despite his recent confirmation by the club.

🗣️ “I think we are close but he will not be available tomorrow.” Erik ten Hag says Wout Weghorst will NOT be available to face Manchester City tomorrow. 🇳🇱❌ pic.twitter.com/wdiYHxiliH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 13, 2023

Weghorst would have been a significant boost, especially considering that Anthony Martial is a major doubt for the game due to an injury.

Van Nistelrooy heaped praise on United’s latest recruit and reiterated that he can contribute in a big way for the Red Devils. He spoke about United’s latest recruit during Friday’s PSV press conference.

The PSV Eindhoven boss remarked, “I think Wout has so much character and qualities that he will stand out there. I experienced him in the national team.”

“He’s just a champion of a guy, with an incredibly competitive character. We also saw that at the World Cup.”

🚨🇳🇱 Ruud Van Nistelrooy on Weghorst to #MUFC: "I think Wout has so much character and qualities that he will stand out there. I experienced him at the national team. He’s just a champion of a guy, with an incredibly competitive character. We also saw that at the World Cup." 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 13, 2023

Van Nistelrooy added, “Wout is ready for such a step, and he will make his contribution there. I am 100% convinced of that. He has the qualities to make an impact at United.”

🚨🇳🇱 Ruud Van Nistelrooy on Weghorst to #MUFC: “Wout is ready for such a step, and he will make his contribution there. I am 100% convinced of that. He has the qualities to make an impact at United.” @VI_nl ✅ pic.twitter.com/Uj249pAxgi — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 13, 2023

A former professional of Van Nistelrooy’s standing giving a vote of confidence for Weghorst’s signing is a very positive indication.

While he may not be the most glamorous player, he fills a glaring gap in the team.

He also offers something completely different from Marcus Rashford and Martial.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



