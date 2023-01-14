Home » Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s opinion on Wout Weghorst speaks volumes

Manchester United legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy has backed former Besiktas and Burnley striker Wout Weghorst to succeed at Old Trafford.

Weghorst to United is done with the player becoming the second acquisition of the club in January.

United have officially announced the signing of Dutch striker.

However, Ten Hag will not be able to rely on the services of the 30-year-old against Manchester City on Saturday.

The United boss in his presser remarked that Weghorst will not be available for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff despite his recent confirmation by the club.

Weghorst would have been a significant boost, especially considering that Anthony Martial is a major doubt for the game due to an injury.

Van Nistelrooy heaped praise on United’s latest recruit and reiterated that he can contribute in a big way for the Red Devils. He spoke about United’s latest recruit during Friday’s PSV press conference.

The PSV Eindhoven boss remarked, “I think Wout has so much character and qualities that he will stand out there. I experienced him in the national team.”

“He’s just a champion of a guy, with an incredibly competitive character. We also saw that at the World Cup.”

Van Nistelrooy added, “Wout is ready for such a step, and he will make his contribution there. I am 100% convinced of that. He has the qualities to make an impact at United.”

A former professional of Van Nistelrooy’s standing giving a vote of confidence for Weghorst’s signing is a very positive indication.

While he may not be the most glamorous player, he fills a glaring gap in the team.

He also offers something completely different from Marcus Rashford and Martial.


