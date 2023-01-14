Sir Jim Ratcliffe “preparing to submit formal offer” for full Manchester United takeover



Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing to submit a formal offer to the Glazers for Manchester United as the sale heats up.

Ratcliffe submitting a proposal comes amidst a report which stated that Dubai is leading the race for a full takeover of United.

Dubai is in the driving seat to take over the reins at Old Trafford and any party must beat what they’re willing to pay.

It was also relayed that United have also received offers from Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

The Raine Group are still aiming to complete a full sale of the club within the first quarter of this year.

Football Insider reports, “British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing to submit a formal offer for Man United as the prospect of world-record takeover edges closer.”

“The Glazers want to sell United by April with takeover bids expected to be submitted by mid-February. Investors from the Middle East, Asia and the United States are poised to go public with their attempts to buy United in the coming weeks.”

“Ratcliffe is also continuing to monitor the situation closely and is believed to be preparing for a formal offer.”

The Glazers are aiming for a world record fee before parting with the 20-time English champions.

Football Insider adds that the Raine Group will establish contacts with interested bidders over the next few days to inform them of their readiness to start accepting bids.

Ratcliffe aims to submit a proposal dependent on United’s qualification for the Champions League.

United’s efforts to qualify for the competition were significantly boosted after their 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

