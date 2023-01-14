The Glazer family’s ultra-expensive Old Trafford dilemma amidst club sale process



Manchester United have a decision to make with regard to their redevelopment plans for Old Trafford.

United’s owners have been criticized for years over their neglect of the iconic football ground which is now in a pitiful state.

It’s undeniable that the Theatre of Dreams requires an urgent revamp which would go a long way in restoring United as one of the big boys in Europe again.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils have been presented with two options – a total upgrade of Old Trafford or the building of a new stadium that both fans and the team will call home.

The Mirror reports, “United have two main options for their future; an upgrade of Old Trafford – the club’s home for the past 112 years – or to build a new stadium, which would have a higher cost but would also bring other advantages including some financial opportunities.”

“The club appointed consultants Legends International and Populous – the agency who managed Tottenham’s new stadium. They have now returned their findings to the club with the two main options available”

“The thoughts behind building a new stadium would be that United could continue playing at Old Trafford during the interim period and not lose out on any matchday income, although it is believed this could cost £2bn – which would be approximately double the price of a renovation to their current home.”

While club chiefs are keen on expanding Old Trafford’s current 74,000 capacity, there is another key consideration to be made.

This is because the higher-ups want to modernize and significantly increase the size of the club’s lucrative corporate hospitality facilities on matchdays.

The major thing standing in the way of these plans advancing is an imminent sale of the club.

The Glazers announced that they are strongly considering a full or partial sale of United.

It was indicated today that the process is still on track with bids about to go public very soon. The Glazers are reluctant to pick up the tab when there’s a high likelihood of an incoming new administrator.







