Video: Rio Ferdinand makes wild Man United claim in delirious derby day celebration



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says that the Red Devils are in a title race.

Ferdinand made the bold claim after United’s thrilling comeback to beat Manchester City.

United staged a fightback from a goal down, led by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, who eventually got the winner for his team.

As a result of the win, United are now a point below the Citizens and six shy of league leaders Arsenal.

Arsenal have a crucial tie against Tottenham on Sunday before they host United at the Emirates next weekend.

Should Spurs get a result against the Gunners, the table would look very different as United head into the game against Arsenal.

Arsenal still need to face Manchester City this season.

Ferdinand shared a video of himself and former teammate Paul Scholes in delirious celebrations after Rashford’s goal.

Ferdinand pumps his fist in the air in jubilation multiple times and says, “I love this club man.”

“We’re in the title race.”

An equally ecstatic Scholes was also uncontrollable in his joy after United got one over Pep Guardiola’s men.

Wow the scenes right now at Old Trafford 💥⚽️ I LOVE THIS CLUB MAN #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/lHsVqZBnby — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 14, 2023

Former Manchester City star Joleon Lescott was also in the studio and cut a starkly contrasting mood to Ferdinand and Scholes.

Lescott recently advised Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez how to stop Erling Haaland.

He argued that engaging in physical battles against the Norwegian is not a wise tactic, and Haaland would end up on top.

The former City man urged Varane and Martinez to cut off supply to the striker. While Martinez did not start with Shaw, instead slotting next to Varane, the message seemed well received.

Haaland was anonymous, lacked threat and failed to register a shot on target.

