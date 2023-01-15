Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s impressive displays mean Crystal Palace are out of the race



Manchester United secured a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the Manchester derby against Manchester City on Saturday to throw open the title race.

United are only a point behind defending champions City and six behind leaders Arsenal.

The Red Devils have now won 10 on the bounce at Old Trafford and are turning it into a fortress, just like it was under the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

AWB has impressed one and all

One of the prime architects of the derby triumph and United’s fine form post the World Cup has been Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The right-back seemed destined to be cut loose in January after registering only four minutes on the pitch prior to the World Cup with Erik ten Hag preferring to use Diogo Dalot as the right full-back.

But an injury suffered by the Portuguese during the Qatar showpiece meant the Englishman got his chance and he has taken them with both hands.

1) Aaron Wan-Bissaka ~ Calm under Pressure I was really impressed by AWB’s performance yesterday, here he gets out of a tight situation really well, using his quick feet, eventually he shoots at the end of this move and United win a corner.pic.twitter.com/YRwYZBgTIH — Charlie (@ThreadmanChaza) January 15, 2023

And now the Red Devils are unlikely to entertain any talks of Wan-Bissaka leaving in the January transfer window.

His former club Crystal Palace were heavily linked with a move for the former fan-favourite but The Sun have now reported that the new reality could hit them hard.

“Crystal Palace fear they will be priced out of re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United. The Eagles were interested in bringing him back to Selhurst Park after he had become a fringe player at Old Trafford.”

Palace will be unable to match United’s asking price anymore

And his improved standing in the squad is likely to price the Eagles out of a move and the player’s wages have always been a concern.

“But United will now demand a fee to part with the right-back as his recent form raising his profile in the squad.

“And it would be a stretch for Palace to buy him and match his Old Trafford wages,” the report further added.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were also linked with Wan-Bissaka at one point, but he has earned an extended stay at the club thanks to his hard work and impeccable displays.



