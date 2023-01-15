Academy Match report: Blackburn Rovers u18s 2-3 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s travelled to Blackburn yesterday as they looked to bounce back from their disappointing midweek exit from the FA Youth Cup.

United’s opening chance came from Ethan Williams’ one time shot from Shea Lacey’s lay off pass, but there wasn’t enough power to trouble the keeper.

Despite controlling the proceedings, United fell behind in the 32nd minute. A long ball clipped into the box was gathered by Elyh Harrison but the summer signing spilled the ball on his way down and the ball was clipped back in for Junior Nsangou to nod into the open net.

United almost responded instantly as Maxi Oyedele spread the play to Williams who fizzed in a cross towards the back post that was just inches away from being finished by the incoming Lacey.

Blackburn had a huge chance to double their lead when Harrison stumbled and the ball across the box came to Harley O’Grady-Macken for a free shot that was ultimately denied by a fantastic last ditch block from Jack Kingdon.

The block proved important as United immediately went up the other end to draw it level as Sam Murray got to the byline and crossed for 15 year old Jayce Fitzgerald to head past the keeper in the 40th minute.

The equalizer was short lived though as straight from kick-off Blackburn cut through the centre before Kingdon tripped up the forward to concede a penalty.

Dominik Biniek coolly slotted the spot kick down the middle to give Blackburn the lead going into the half.

Williams was causing danger early in the second half when he cut inside onto his right foot and aimed for the far corner only to be denied by the outstretched arm of the keeper.

Dan Gore pulled the match back level in the 75th minute, finishing from the lay off from Lacey into the top left corner.

It was a match for the 15 year olds, as Lacey would play a part again in the last minute winner in the 89th minute.

Swinging in a free kick from the right touchline, Lacey found the head of Kingdon to score from six yards.

The win moves United into third place, eight points off of league leaders Manchester City but with four matches in hand.



United: Harrison, Nolan (Jackson 46), Aljofree, Kingdon, Murray, Oyedele (Gore 46), Fitzgerald, Lacey, Scanlon, Williams (Musa 66), Norkett

Unused subs: Wooster

