Alessia Russo gives verdict on Manchester United’s hopes of being title contenders

Ahead of the resumption of the WSL this weekend, Alessia Russo has spoken to the BBC about United’s ambitions for the rest of the season.

United will re-start their league campaign against Liverpool tomorrow at home at Leigh Sports Village in front of what is predicted to be a record breaking crowd.

Russo told the BBC:

“I think it’s been great,” referring to the first half of the season.

“We’ve put in a lot of big performances,” she continues. “We know where we want to go as a club and we’ve put in performances to match that.”

Russo is under no illusions though as they reach the halfway mark, saying “obviously there’s still a long way to go – a big second half to the season.”

“I’ve been really proud to be a part of it, what’s gone on in the last six months,” she says.

The 23 year old, who was a part of the Euros-winning Lionesses squad, has played a big part in United’s success so far.

It was Russo who bagged the winner in that enthralling 3-2 victory over Arsenal that allowed the fanbase to really believe that they could be in the mix for a Champions League spot and possibly be considered title contenders.

“I think it’s really important to get a good start under your belt because it sets the tone for the second half of the season.”

When asked directly about the possibility of challenging for the title, Russo replied, “Never say never.”

“I hope we go on to put in huge performances like we have this season and I believe we have no doubts. We want to go on to win every game that we face this season, that’s where the bar is, the bar is high and we have to match it as players.”

Though at the start of the season United’s main target was to get the chance to play European football, Russo believes the club can strive for more.

“I think this club has huge ambitions and I think us, as players, have that too. We’ve got to make sure we put in the work and prove it on game days.”

Russo says the Reds need to fear no one as they look to mount a challenge in the league.

As doubts over her future at the club continue to gain traction, she discussed her own personal ambitions, saying “The past summer makes me want to go on and do even more. There’s a World Cup coming up, I’d love to compete in that, I’d love to win the league, I’d love to win the Champions League.”

She admits these are big ambitions but hopes she can go on to fulfill them. Whether she believes she can fulfill them with United remains to be seen.

Over 8,300 tickets have been sold for today’s fixture against Liverpool and Russo is sure to feature as Skinner looks to put on a display against one of the club’s biggest rivals.