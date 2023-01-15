Bologna interested in landing Facundo Pellistri on loan with a right to buy in the summer



The Manchester derby has been conquered by Manchester United but the work of Erik ten Hag is far from over.

There is very little time for jubilation considering the number of important games coming up and the manager transfer decisions that need to be taken.

The derby saw the Dutchman turn to Alejandro Garnacho for inspiration while the other two wingers — Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri remained unused.

Both young wingers attracting interest

Elanga is already the subject of fervent interest from Everton while Pellistri is attracting a lot of loan interest from England, Spain and Brazil.

Interestingly, in the case of the Uruguayan, there are offers which indicate he might be permanently offloaded in the summer.

Ten Hag has indicated he sees a future for the right-winger and is not keen on losing him on a permanent basis.

As per reports from Corriere dello Sport, Serie A Bologna are also in the race for the Uruguay international and “would be ready to take over with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption.”

The report also mentions that club technical director Giovanni Sartori and general manager Marco Di Vaio have already spoken to both Pellistri’s agent and Manchester United’s chiefs.

Apart from his World Cup heroics and his memorable debut cameo for United, the fact that he possesses a non-EU passport is attractive for Bologna.

Will ETH risk losing Pellistri permanently

There is a slight hiccup that needs to be addressed first as “one of Emanuel Vignato and Nicola Sansone” must leave the club first before the move can be pulled off.

Ten Hag has quite the decision to take regarding which young winger will be offloaded first.

It must be remembered that Jadon Sancho is bot close to a return and with United in all four competitions, there is a need to maintain squad depth.



