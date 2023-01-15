Erik ten Hag blocks Facundo Pellistri exit despite agent’s best attempts



While talks of a title charge are still premature, Manchester United are building a real head of steam and are currently only one point behind Manchester City who remain second.

Erik ten Hag has transformed this United team and they have displayed their resilience time and time again this season.

It must be remembered that the Red Devils are the only team in the league who are still in with a fighting chance in four competitions.

ETH wants to keep Pellistri

And that invariably means squad depth will be very much needed if United are to have hopes of winning silverware this campaign.

There are talks of multiple players not happy with the minutes they have been getting and it is understandable to feel frustrated.

Further discussions will occur between all parties but Ten Hag and Manchester United want Pellistri to stay, and there are currently no plans for further signings this window. So departures should be expected to be limited, if there are any at all. https://t.co/zuqE5iU4nN — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) January 15, 2023

But with the amount of games coming up, most of these players will get their chance to impress and subsequently stake their claim for a more permanent fixture in the first team scheme of things.

One such player is Facundo Pellistri. He had to wait for over two-and-a-half seasons before finally getting his highly-anticipated debut against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal.

After his heroics during his 10-minute cameo, multiple clubs have confirmed their interest of taking the Uruguayan on loan with a few clubs even thinking of buying him permanently.

Pellistri’s agent tried to get him a move

His agent flew to Manchester to begin talks with the club but as per South American journalist Jorge Nicola, Ten Hag has clearly indicated that he wants the Uruguay international to stay.

“It’s said the agent had at least two meetings with the Red Devils, and the answer ‘was not positive’, as Erik ten Hag has been liking what he’s seen from the youngster,” the journalist was quoted as saying via Sport Witness.

Brazilian club Botafogo had asked for a right to buy clause to be included along with Serie A side Bologna while Flamengo, Watford and Valencia had asked for a straight loan.

As of now, it seems the 21-year-old will receive further chances to impress and if he can continue like the way he did against the Addicks, who knows what that can do for his burgeoning career.



