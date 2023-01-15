Fabrizio Romano outlines Manchester United’s next steps in the window after Wout Weghorst’s signing



Manchester United are set to scale back on their operations in the market during the current January transfer window.

United have signed two players so far – Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst.

Both loan deals, Butland arrived from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka’s sudden exit from the Theatre of Dreams.

Newcastle recalled the shot-stopper and so United turned to Butland to provide cover in the goalkeeping department.

The Red Devils also acquired Weghorst until the end of the season from Besiktas. Weghorst passed his medicals and was officially unveiled by the club.

The Dutchman was in attendance at Old Trafford and watched from the stands as his new teammates came from behind to trounce Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have likely wrapped up their business in the market until the summer.

“Manchester United are done for January, unless Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves, in which case they will look to sign a new backup right-back.”

“Ten Hag is happy with this current squad and with the atmosphere at the club.”

“So they [club chiefs] don’t have a big desire to change things.”

It’s unlikely that Wan-Bissaka leaves in January. The Englishman produced a defensive masterclass in the derby yesterday and seems to have earned Ten Hag’s trust.

It was also recently reported that Ten Hag is now keen for Wan-Bissaka to stay and has shelved plans to bring in another right-sided fullback.

Romano’s report that United is done however contradicts a statement Ten Hag made. Ten Hag insisted that the team is still active in the market and will be alive to any opportunities that become available.

That the team needs further strengthening is clear. A new central midfielder is required, especially after Donny van de Beek‘s injury. The team could also do with another forward.

