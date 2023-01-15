Fabrizio Romano says coveted Manchester United target is guaranteed to leave in January



Manchester United striker target Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona this month.

Over recent months, United have been widely linked with a move for the Dutchman, with the team in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

United had Depay on their list before they pounced on former Besiktas man, Wout Weghorst.

The Red Devils officially unveiled Weghorst and it’s unclear where his arrival now leaves a possible swoop for Depay.

It was reported a while ago that Ten Hag is an admirer of Depay and would be willing to add him to his ranks.

Alongside United, Newcastle also retain an interest in the Barcelona star.

Robert Lewandowski’s arrival and subsequent flourishing at the Camp Nou stadium has rendered the 28-year-old surplus to requirements.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Depay is guaranteed to move this month.

Atletico Madrid have expressed the strongest desire for the player’s signature.

“Understand Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona in the January transfer window. The decision has been been made.”

“He’ll try a new experience if all goes to plan.”

“Negotiations with Atlético Madrid are ongoing. Memphis is open to joining Atléti — still not agreed between all parties.”

Atletico Madrid’s interest in Depay is motivated by the fact that they lost former United target Joao Felix who joined Chelsea.

Felix made the switch to Stamford Bridge after the two frontrunners, Arsenal and United refused to be pulled into a bidding war over his outrageous loan fee.

Depay would arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano as Felix’s direct replacement.

