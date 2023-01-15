Grace Clinton goes on loan to Bristol City

Manchester United have today announced that 19 year-old Grace Clinton has joined Championship side Bristol City on loan.

Clinton joined the Reds in the summer transfer window and scored her first goal in United’s friendly against Birkirkara FC.

She made her debut for England U23’s recently after joining United from Everton.

Of the move, Marc Skinner said, “This loan deal is an excellent opportunity for Grace to play regular minutes in a very competitive league, as part of her long-term development here at Manchester United.”

He continued, “Grace has used the first six months to learn our principles and expectations and now she will aim to put them into action regularly. We will be keeping a very close eye on Grace and look forward to welcoming her invention and creation back into the group at the end of the season.”

Speaking to Bristol’s media team Clinton said, “It’s nice to be here. There was a lot of back and forth but it’s great to get the deal over the line and get settled in.”

“The ambition of the club was the main draw for me, to be honest. The facilities at the Robins High Performance Centre are even better in person – I didn’t expect it!”

“Speaking to Lauren (Smith), she was a big part in my decision because of her ambition, the way she talks and how keen she was. I knew it was the right move for me and I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Manager Lauren Smith said, “Grace is an exciting, young player who will feed off the players and quality we already have within our attacking options.”

“Looking at how we play as well, I think it’ll really benefit her development, and bringing her in can hopefully benefit us in terms of her added quality.”

Skinner has previously said that Clinton is ‘one for the future’ at United so he will be keen to see how she gets on playing regularly at Bristol.