Luiz Henrique’s displays have put Manchester United and Arsenal on high-alert



Manchester United’s hunt for a replacement for last season’s top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has resulted in the loan arrival of Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch striker arrived at Old Trafford after terminating his loan spell at Turkish giants Besiktas from Burnley.

Numerous reports have stated that the Red Devils have not included an option to buy in his contract and they are targeting a fresh start next season with numerous strikers being scouted.

Luiz Henrique on United’s radar

A surprise name that has emerged as a future target is that of Real Betis forward Luiz Henrique. United did see him in action recently during their friendly encounter in the midst of the World Cup.

According to ABC Sevilla, “Arsenal and Manchester United send scouts to follow the Brazilian’s progress at Betis live.”

The report mentions that the Brazilian has ‘caught the eye’ with his recent performances in the Super Cup against Barcelona where he grabbed two assists from the right flank.

#MUFC and #AFC are set to battle it out to sign Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique. The Brazilian has impressed at Betis since joining last summer, and played a starring role in the club's agonising defeat to Barcelona on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ZbEMDccgHa — Football España (@footballespana_) January 15, 2023

He has three goals and five assists from 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Quite an impressive start to life as a La Liga footballer.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Fluminense in the summer, is mentioned as being a ‘diamond in the rough’ that Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is polishing everyday.

His versatility is a huge factor in the interest he is generating as he can play on both flanks and up front or as a secondary striker.

Future deal in the offing

The Spanish side have no intention of parting with the highly-rated attacker any time soon as they believe his value is rising everyday and they are ‘rubbing their hands’ together at the possibility of a potential deal in the future.

It is said that both United and Arsenal have sent scouts to watch him on numerous occasions.

United have been making a ‘discreet follow up’ after initial overtures for him. They have the youngster ‘well noted’ by their scouts.

Ten Hag is known to be trying to lower the overall age of his squad and has instructed scouts to monitor young upcoming talents and Henrique certainly fits the bill.



