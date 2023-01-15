Manchester United send competition warning with telling win statistic



An interesting statistic was revealed on Saturday before Manchester United faced Manchester City.

United are the only team to have won all their Premier League matches they have led this season.

They have accomplished this incredible feat 11 times.

There’s no smoke without fire

It is remarkable to note that no team has managed to beat the Red Devils after falling behind.

United Zone shared the fascinating statistic in a tweet before the game. The page tweeted, “#mufc are the only team to have won all Premier League matches they have led in this season, doing so 11 times.”

Rampant and resurgent

Opposition teams still to face Manchester United will do well to take heed of the warning.

#mufc are the only team to have won all Premier League matches they have led in this season, doing so 11 times 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iHWkUnshzh — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 14, 2023

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has achieved something of a miracle by restoring hope to Old Trafford.

The atmosphere surrounding the club has changed completely and evident among fans and players alike. There is a sense that United is back.

Not only does Ten Hag’s team protect their leads, but they also fight back to win from behind.

It’s a quality not seen since the days of legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Yesterday, the Red Devils went behind to a Jack Grealish header at the 60th minute mark. There was a sense of foreboding about this goal, despite United having the lion’s share of goal-scoring opportunities in the first half.

Yet, much like the United of old, Erik ten Hag’s men battled back to beat the reigning champions 2-1.

Old Trafford erupted into rapturous applause after a controversial goal by Bruno Fernandes.

Shaken, City were taken to task by the Red Devils, who added to their tally a few minutes later with a tap-in by Marcus Rashford.

All to play for

United are currently the only English team competing on four fronts. The Red Devils still have a chance in the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

This may be a concern as the club needs more depth, particularly in the frontline. However, in Ten Hag, Old Trafford has a gaffer with a hunger for victory and a distaste for complacency or compromise.

United have proven they are not a team to be taken lightly, whatever happens in the remainder of the season.

