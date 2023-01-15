Match report: Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool



Manchester United Women have beaten Liverpool 6-0 in the WSL.

The first shot came for Liverpool who seemed up for a fight but the tame effort was gathered by Earps.

At the other end, Toone burst into the box and got a shot off but it was just over the bar.

Moments later though and United made the breakthrough just six minutes in, it was Lucia Garcia with a brilliant finish.

United came again, this time Blundell dragged her shot wide.

Liverpool had a chance to push forward after a corner with a long throw but after it pinged around in the box for a moment or two, Toone hooked it away.

United doubled their lead in the 25th minute as Toone found Russo in space in the box and she slotted it coolly into the corner.

Liverpool weren’t beaten yet though and a long attempt was thwarted by Earps, who tracked back ready to tip it over the goal and luckily it didn’t drop quickly enough.

Millie Turner was putting in a few good defensive headers to make sure there was little threat at the back.

From a Liverpool attack, United managed to counter and some brilliant link up play down the left resulted in a chance for Toone to make it three but it was over the bar.

But United kept the pressure on and Hayley Ladd turned it in just before half time.

The second half began with an early corner for the Reds but Garcia’s scuffed shot was wide.

There was a couple of half chances for Liverpool but one was well blocked by Batlle and Earps collected a second comfortably.

United kept trying to find a way through Liverpool’s defence again and their fourth came following a corner which was initially defended by Liverpool. As it came back in, Turner managed to connect with it and poke it goalwards.

Thomas made an instant impact as a beautiful bit of team football saw Toone square it for her to blast it past the keeper.

A free kick was delivered by Zelem, it was dealt with by Liverpool but not well enough as Ladd pinched the ball back and crossed it to the back post for Williams to head home.

United kept the pressure up right until the very end and it was an impressive win for them. They leapfrog Arsenal into second.

Leigh Sports Village saw a record crowd of 7666 for a United women’s game.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Blundell (Thorisdottir) Toone (Boe Risa), Zelem, Garcia (Thomas) Ladd, Le Tissier, Turner, Parris (Leon), Russo (Williams)

