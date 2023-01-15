Picture: Wout Weghorst’s shirt number revealed in leaked behind-the-scenes photo



It would appear that Wout Weghorst will wear the number 27 at Manchester United.

After days of chasing and pursuing, United finally arrived at an agreement with Besiktas and Burnely over the transfer of Weghorst.

The club officially unveiled the striker, who is coming in temporarily.

United will be able to call on Weghorst’s services for the next six months. There is no option or obligation to make the loan move permanent.

Weghorst himself spoke after his switch to United was confirmed and expressed his delight at becoming the latest player to represent the 20-time English champions.

He made a vow that he will give everything during his time at Old Trafford and will strive to make fans proud.

John Murtough also remarked that they were attracted to Weghorst’s dedication to football and the strong desire he showed to become a Manchester United player.

The Dutchman did not take part in United’s victory against Manchester City but watched from the stands as his new teammates came from behind to beat Pep Guardiola’s men.

A leaked photo that has surfaced on social media shows Weghorst at Old Trafford wearing the number 27 shirt.

In what appears to be the shooting of a promotional video, Weghorst can be clearly seen surrounded by cameramen and a host of other United staff.

Wout Weghorst at Old Trafford today. Looks like 27 is the number he’ll be wearing at #mufc. 🇳🇱👀 (via @robert_claus) pic.twitter.com/FZbvjsFaz6 — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 15, 2023

🚨🇳🇱 Wout Weghorst out on the Old Trafford pitch! 📸 via @OddsOnFPL 👈 pic.twitter.com/gybpFBoRc8 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 15, 2023

Fans have speculated what number the 30-year-old will sport and it now looks like they have their answer.

It’s likely that supporters will get a taste of the new signing on Wednesday as United clash against Crystal Palace, fresh off a defeat by Chelsea.

