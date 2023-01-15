Youssoufa Moukoko set to sign new Borussia Dortmund deal with Barcelona clause



Manchester United target Youssoufa Moukoko does not want to play in the Premier League, according to a new report.

The 18 year old sensation is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and has not agreed to a reported €6 million contract offer from the Bundesliga side.

He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 14 games for Dortmund this season.

The impending availability on the market of the teenage sensation dubbed “the next Haaland”, and heralded by Erling Haaland himself as better than he was at a similar age, had piqued the interest of a number of clubs.

Earlier it had emerged that Barcelona were interested but were unable to move this month, leaving the way clear for Premier League clubs such as United and Chelsea to have a free run at the player.

But now according to Catalan outfit Sport, the player has decided he will wait for the Spanish side or sign a new deal with Dortmund with a special “Barça clause” allowing him to join them as and when they are able to take him.

“The Blaugrana are very interested in the striker and the striker is very interested in the Blaugrana,” Sport claims.

“In fact, everything that is brewing around the negotiations to renew for Borussia Dortmund goes in that direction.

“Barça have wasted no time and has moved well to be in an advantageous position for his possible signing.

“So much so that their rivals, little by little and after knowing the ins and outs of the movements that are taking place between the two parties, are beginning to throw in the towel.”

The outlet mentions Chelsea in this regard, pointing out that they are instead turning their attention to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

“Moukoko, for his part, does not rule out renewing with his current team, although imposing certain conditions. One of them, an exit clause of 50 million euros that would be lower in the case of certain clubs.”

“One of them is Barça, who, yes, hope that he does not extend his relationship with the Germans and can sign him, free, in June.

“What is certain is that Moukoko does not want to go to the Premier League and prefers to play at the Camp Nou.”

Sport does not say which other teams might be included in the special cheap buyout clause, but it is unlikely to be United if they are correct in their claim that the player does not want to move to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich is another obvious alternative and have been linked with an interest.

For their part, United are also constrained at the moment in terms of transfer bids due to the precarious financial position and impending sale of the club.

There have also been recent reports claiming that the player’s age has been faked and that he is really 22, a drama which may influence whether the Red Devils make a move for the player or not.