Borussia Dortmund enter the race to sign Anthony Elanga in January



Manchester United are currently on a nine-game winning streak and Erik ten Hag has transformed Old Trafford into a fortress.

The signs are looking good and the team are well on their way to achieve all their aims set out before the start of the season.

The Red Devils are the only team in the Premier League who are still competing on four fronts and in order to break the silverware drought, squad depth will be crucial.

In that respect, the Dutch manager will have to figure out which players to send out on loan to maintain a happy, but hungry squad.

Elanga’s struggles this season

Anthony Elanga, the breakthrough star of last season, has not enjoyed the same level of success under Ten Hag and even when given the chance, has failed to take it.

The 20-year-old has made a total of 18 appearances with seven coming from the start, but has managed only one assist so far.

Everton were heavily linked with a loan move for the young Swede but it seems another surprise team has entered the fray.

According to talkSPORT, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in acquiring Elanga on loan till the end of the season.

🇸🇪 Manchester United's Anthony Elanga is a Borussia Dortmund transfer target. Everton and Bournemouth are also said to be among the clubs that have enquired about him. However, the Swede would be more interested in a move to the Bundesliga. 🗞 @alex_crook #BVB pic.twitter.com/PODEYdtdR5 — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) January 16, 2023

“Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has emerged as a shock target for German giants Borussia Dortmund.

“Elanga could be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month after falling behind Alejandro Garnacho in the Old Trafford pecking order.”

The outlet has mentioned that the United academy graduate would be far more willing to leave on loan if it was Dortmund.

Dortmund express loan interest

Apart from the Toffees, Bournemouth have also enquired about the possibility of landing the Sweden international on loan till the end of the season.

Ten Hag also has to figure out Facundo Pellistri‘s short-term future and he cannot afford to send out both youngsters on loan.

If Elanga is indeed allowed to leave temporarily, United could end up searching for an alternative in the loan market to compensate.

“Elanga’s short-term future could hinge on United recruiting another wide man this month, although in form United do still have forgotten man Jadon Sancho to return to their ranks,” the report added.



