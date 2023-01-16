Borussia Dortmund speak out over Youssoufa Moukoko contract situation

Youssoufa Moukoko has had a standout season so far.

The exciting teenager has 9 goal contributions in his 14 league appearances for Borussia Dortmund this term and his electrifying form coupled with the fact that his contract runs out in the summer has a whole host of top European clubs lining up for his signature.

Moukoko also made his international bow for Germany in a friendly against Oman on November 16th last year, four days before his 18th birthday, thus becoming the youngest debutant for Die Mannschaft since Uwe Seeler in 1954.

He would receive a call up to the national team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and once again made history, coming off the bench against Japan to become the youngest German to ever play at a World Cup.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has spoken out this week about Moukoko’s future at the Signal Iduna Park, insisting that the club have done everything in its power to get the highly coveted youngster to sign a new deal.

“We have put together a very attractive offer to Moukoko that gives him a lot of room for development. That should lead to a decision.” Kehl said in statements carried by Fichajes.

“You have to do it with your environment and your advisor. Youssoufa can now accept this offer and commit to Borussia Dortmund, or we will go our separate ways.

“I would like him to choose us because he is not yet at the end of his development and his potential is enormous.

“But there are limits for us as a club. And we have demonstrated these limits. We expect a decision this week.”

In December, Moukoko had refuted claims that he was holding Dortmund to ransom over the contract, saying:

“Please don’t believe everything that’s been written in the papers. I won’t let myself be pressured into a decision about my future. I will never accept such a lie about me,” he wrote on his social media.

“My full focus is on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. No player is bigger than the club and I will never be bigger than the club, just a small part of it.”

Youssufa Moukoko denies stories on €6m/salary new deal turned down: “I will never accept such a lie and I’m still shocked – it’s a shame”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB “My full focus is on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. I will never be bigger than the club”. pic.twitter.com/GlXGafBAz0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2022

Despite Dortmund’s best efforts, it might prove to be an impossible task, holding on to a generational talent like Moukoko given that clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona have all entered the race to sign him.

Wherever he may end up, the future still looks to be a highly promising one for the young German striker.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



