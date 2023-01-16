David Moyes says he was forced to take Manchester United job



David Moyes claims he had no other choice but to accept the role of Manchester United manager in 2013.

The Scotsman stated that, despite interest from other major clubs, Sir Alex Ferguson’s overwhelming influence led to him taking over the reigns.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, the current West Ham United manager delved into the specifications of his job offer from United; or lack thereof:

“I drove out to Sir Alex’s house […] and he said ‘I’m retiring and you’re the next manager of Manchester United.’

“No interview; no telling me; not saying ‘would you like to be?’

“I nearly slipped down because nobody knew that Sir Alex was retiring. Nobody knew. Nobody even suggested or thought about it.”

Having been sacked after only ten months into a 6-year contract, Moyes now speaks doubtfully about taking the job, as he continued:

“I just sort of went ‘yeah, okay.’ […] I didn’t think I would ever say ‘no.’

“I didn’t even know I was in a position to say no – and that was as simple as that.

“At that time, I had two or three really, really big clubs who were talking about me and speaking to me. But when Sir Alex came and made the offer, it was very hard to say no.”

Moyes says that, in hindsight, he would have reconsidered “if I’d [have] looked into it in more details and depth.”

Following his exit from Old Trafford, Moyes went on to manage Sunderland and Real Sociedad before his current managerial position at West Ham.



