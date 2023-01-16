Erik ten Hag could be without both Casemiro and Fred for Arsenal clash



Manchester United are currently on a roll with nine consecutive victories and are the only Premier League to be competing in four different competitions.

It is a far-cry from last season’s horror show and Erik ten Hag deserves a lot of credit for this transformation. Apart from his man-management and tactical nous, his transfer acumen has also shone through.

One of the biggest architects of United’s rise this season has been Casemiro. United have been crying out for a defensive midfielder for a few seasons now and Ten Hag finally got the board to sanction a move.

Casemiro has been United’s best signing

Sometimes it is still unbelievable to think Real Madrid decided to part ways with the Brazilian midfield general. He took time to adapt to the pace and physicality of English football.

But now that he fully tuned in, the Brazil international has been a mainstay in Ten Hag’s team selections. He has not only done the dirty work in the middle of the park, he has been quite a goal threat as well.

Casemiro and Fred are both on four yellow cards and a booking for either midweek against Crystal Palace would see one or the pair of midfielders miss the GW21 crunch Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4Zlt9n3kkW — Grant Robbins™️💦 (@realmixing_desk) January 16, 2023

In fact, Casemiro has two goals and four assist for United this season, more than he had managed in the entirety of last season.

Another Brazilian who has shone under the Dutch manager is Fred. Unlike under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ten Hag has used Fred much more sparingly, which has helped supporters see his utility.

ETH has found the perfect role for Fred

Since the World Cup break, Fred has been utilized to perfection as an impact substitute, coming on to score against Nottingham Forest and help United score the winner against Wolves.

Not only that, Ten Hag seems to trust Fred to deliver on the biggest occasions, especially against teams who like to have a hold of the ball.

Fred has started against the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City, which shows Ten Hag’s trust in him.

In more concerning news, both midfielders picked up bookings on derby day and thus have racked up four Premier League yellow cards so far this season.

Brazilian duo in danger of missing Arsenal clash

In case of a fifth, both will have to miss one match, something Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes have already faced this season.

If it happens in the game against Crystal Palace, they will miss out on the big match against league leaders Arsenal. Something, Ten Hag will not want to happen.

He will instruct the duo to be on their best behaviour or potentially try and give them a rest from the start while giving Scott McTominay a game.

The game against the Gunners is a potential six-pointer and Ten Hag will want his best players to be available on that day. He now has quite the conundrum to solve.



