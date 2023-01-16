Erik Ten Hag set to revive interest in Jurrien Timber with player wanting the move



Manchester United are likely to try again for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

Over the summer, Timber was Erik ten Hag’s number one defensive target but a move failed to come to fruition.

The deal seemed to be moving well but the player pulled out due to his concerns about playing time with the World Cup on the horizon.

Timber ended up remaining at Ajax. He played a crucial role in the Netherlands’ World Cup campaign alongside Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake before they were eliminated by Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Ten Hag ended up securing Lisandro Martinez, who was also on Arsenal’s radar.

The Argentine snubbed Arsenal for Old Trafford and the rest is history.

Since joining United, Martinez has become a fan-favourite and recently became world champion with Argentina.

It’s been reported before that United have not closed the door on Timber, with Ten Hag still retaining an interest in the 21-year-old.

This is supported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who has provided a crucial update on Timber’s future with the World Cup now over.

Romano relays, “Manchester United still remain interested in Jurrien Timber.”

“Erik ten Hag is said to ‘love’ the player.”

The Italian adds, “Jurrien Timber knows his future likely lies in the Premier League.”

"ERIK TEN HAG LOVES THIS PLAYER!" 🤩@FabrizioRomano says #mufc still remain interested in Ajax centre back Jurrien Timber, and United returning for him in the summer wouldn't be surprising.

Timber’s change of heart is undoubtedly good news for the Red Devils. That United need another centre-back is indisputable. At the moment, Ten Hag is reliant on Raphael Varane and Martinez.

While Luke Shaw has recently starred in the role, there are doubts over whether that’s where his long-term future in a United shirt lies.



