Erik ten Hag target edging closer to Inter Milan move in sensational swap deal



Reported Manchester United and Erik ten Hag target, Memphis Depay is one step away from joining Inter Milan.

Depay had been widely linked to a move to the Red Devils before the club completed a loan transfer for Wout Weghorst.

United finally came to an agreement with Besiktas and Burnley over an Old Trafford switch for Weghorst and the player was officially unveiled a couple of days ago.

The Dutchman was spotted in training with the rest of his teammates and will wear the number 27 shirt.

Fans are likely to be treated to what the 30-year-old can do when United clash against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Weghorst’s arrival may have likely spelt the end of United’s pursuit of Depay.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Barcelona star was locked in negotiations with Atletico Madrid where he would go as Joao Felix’s replacement.

According to Fichajes, another party has entered the fray – Inter Milan.

The outlet relays that Barcelona have practically agreed to let Depay go to the San Siro with Joaquín Correa coming the other way.

“Barcelona would not be left empty-handed in this operation, since Inter Milan would give Argentine striker Joaquín Correa in exchange, in a surprise exchange with which both teams would try to give the other extra options to their respective attacks.”

As per Fichajes, Xavi does not have Depay in his plans. Filippo Inzaghi shares the same sentiments towards Correa.

“The negotiation between the two teams is practically closed, everything depending on the OK from Memphis Depay.”

“Depay has always maintained the idea of ​​continuing to play at Camp Nou despite the constant rumours about his departure.”



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



