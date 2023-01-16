Gary Neville and Piers Morgan clash over Arsenal and Manchester United’s title hopes



Manchester United legend Gary Neville still insists that league leaders Arsenal will not win the league.

Despite Arsenal currently sitting comfortably at the top with an eight-point gap between them and Manchester City, Neville was adamant that the Gunners will not see their title charge through.

The former United defender backed City to get their act together and still win the title. Neville also wildly added that United will finish above the London club.

His statement has of course angered many including British broadcaster and renowned Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan who took issue with Neville’s predictions.

In response, Morgan wrote on Twitter, “Pipe down T-Bag. I bet you £5000 to a charity that Arsenal finish higher in the League than United.”

Pipe down T-Bag. I bet you £5000 to charity that Arsenal finish higher in the League than Utd. https://t.co/MCCRvegHsW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2023

Morgan’s T-Bag reference was in relation to a villain in the popular US TV series, Prison Break.

Neville has in the past revealed that his former teammates used to refer to him as T-Bag, due to the similarity in appearance between himself and the TV villain.

Neville predicted, “They won’t win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans.”

“I’d rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League. I’d love Man Utd to win it, but I don’t think that’s going to happen this season.”

Neville pointed out City’s far superior squad depth as the thing that will give them the edge over Arsenal in the hotly-contested title race.

The ex-United man quipped that City are the type of team to embark on a run of winning games where they almost appear unstoppable.

The two sides are still yet to face each other this season. The two teams meet on the 22nd of this month in what is shaping up to be a vital affair.



