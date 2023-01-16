In-form Manchester United defender Luke Shaw responds to title challenge suggestions

Manchester United are on a roll at the moment.

The Red Devils have made an excellent start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag as they find themselves firmly in the running for four major honours.

Having seen off arch-rivals Manchester City in the derby after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford secured an excellent 2-1 win, United suddenly find themselves just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men.

Ever since that spectacular victory, rumblings have been heard in the British press regarding United’s credibility or lack thereof to go on and become a genuine force in the title race this season.

Any suggestions, however, regarding a title challenge were quickly dismissed by defender Luke Shaw who has been an ever-present member under Erik ten Hag.

“It’s too early to think about that,” he said in an interview to the Athletic.

“Right now as a team we have to make sure we have the right consistency in performances and results.

“It’s always about winning. If you play well or not you need to be winning, and recently we’ve been doing that. We’ve not been playing our best but we’ve still been winning games.

“We’re still in four competitions. We’re Manchester United, we have to aim high, and of course we want to win all four but whether that happens or not is down to us, it’s down to the way we act, the way we rest and get ready for the next game.

“Now we have to forget about this game, forget about this win. We have a massive game on Wednesday against Crystal Palace.”

The 27-year-old has carried his excellent form from the World Cup into the season and is revelling in his new left centre-back role at United, a testament to his versatility and the manager’s faith in his abilities .

United will now face Crystal Palace and league leaders Arsenal in quick succession.

If they can carry this momentum into those games and come up trumps, the title race could be blown wide open, and even Shaw would be struggling to deny it.



