Manchester United keeping an eye on youngster Lisandru Olmeta



Manchester United have ignited interest in France’s under-18 international goalkeeper Lisandru Olmeta.

AS Monaco recently offered the youngster his first professional contract as the club look to secure his long-term future.

However, many European clubs are starting to show interest in him as they look to secure what appears to be a talented player.

Olmeta is the son of former Lyon goalkeeper Pascal Olmeta, who has a friendship with Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

He is still only 17 and hasn’t made his professional debut yet but will be eager to get going in the first team.

According to Footmercato, Monaco do not know what his future holds at the club as the goalkeeper hasn’t accepted the offer to go pro.

United look set to redevelop their goalkeeper department once more with David de Gea‘s contract expiring at the end of the season.

It is expected that if he stays, the club will sign a backup to compete with him next season. In this case, Dean Henderson is likely to move on. If De Gea leaves, Henderson or an incoming star such as Diogo Costa would likely become the number one and a quality young backup would still be needed.

Despite his young age, Olmeta knows that he is at a crossroads as he decides where he wants to kick-start his career. His current youth contract expires at the end of the season and Monaco have already proposed multiple offers to go professional.

There are several clubs interested in the goalkeeper, including United’s rivals Manchester City and French club Troyes. There is also interest from Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, West Ham and Leeds.

The youngster has a difficult couple of months in trying to decide his future but it is clear that he isn’t short of options. It is reported that neither his parents nor his agents will interfere in the decision on his future and that he alone will plan his next steps.

United will be hoping that they can secure the youngster at the end of the season to join their academy. If Olmeta joins the club, next season could even be a great chance for him to train with the first-team if he impresses before then.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



