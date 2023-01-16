Manchester United lining up move for Victor Osimhen with bidding war expected



Manchester United are still in with a fighting chance in four competitions and that meant the club needed to use the January transfer window to recruit a goalscorer.

A lot of names were linked with the Red Devils, but after Erik ten Hag‘s green light, United ended up securing Wout Weghorst‘s services on loan.

According to most reports, the Dutch striker’s contract holds no mention of a right to buy at the end of the season.

And as previously reported on The Peoples Person, United want to begin afresh next season and buy an elite striker and have no further plans of stop-gap arrangements.

Osimhen is hot property across Europe

One player who was extensively linked with the 20-time English league champions last summer was Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and they are likely to return with an offer in the summer of 2023.

According to Il Mattino, “Auction ready for Victor Osimhen as Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United are already lined up and many emissaries are already in action to take him to the Premier League next season.”

The Nigerian striker is the current Serie A top scorer with 12 goals and 14 games. He also has four assists to his name and one goal in the Champions League.

🚨 Napoli value Victor Osimhen at €140M! 💰🇳🇬 The player is 100% focused on winning the Scudetto this season and doesn't want to hear about his future until June. Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United have all sent scouts to monitor his progress. (Source: II Mattino) pic.twitter.com/CftRcktFsC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 16, 2023

He was electric against Juventus in the last game as he scored twice and assisted one with many United fans urging the club to place a bid for him next summer.

However, it will not be cheap as the Naples club have studied the market and after the recent €100m Mykhailo Mudryk deal that Chelsea sanctioned, Osimhen will only depart for €150 million.

It remains to be seen whether any club can splash that amount of money on the 24-year-old.

Bidding war expected for Osimhen

The report also claims that Osimhen is very happy at Napoli currently and is earning €4.3 million and his contract expires in 2025.

However, the Serie A leaders intend to start a bidding war as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t intend to offer bigger wages and cannot get the player to sign a new contract.

“The Nigerian star has asked his entourage to postpone any assessment of his future until June: he has a mission, to win the Scudetto.”

After that goal is reached, the striker is going to be the centre of the next big summer saga with Europe’s elites chasing his signature.



