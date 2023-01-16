Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson facing four weeks out due to muscle injury



Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson is facing a lengthy spell away from action with Nottingham Forest.

This is after the goalkeeper picked up a muscle injury in Forest’s weekend win over Leicester City.

Henderson went down and received treatment from medical staff at the City ground before being deemed able to carry on for the rest of the game.

He, however, seemed uncomfortable and Steve Cooper confirmed after the match that further investigations would take place.

Cooper told the press after his side’s victory against the Foxes, “My first impression is, not good.”

“But scans will tell more, with more clarity in the next day or two. We will have to see how that goes.”

“It’s a muscle injury, I think it’s his thigh, but I’m not sure.”

According to The Telegraph, the United loanee is set to be sidelined for a period of between three to four weeks.

🚨 Loan Watch: #MUFC loanee Dean Henderson may be out injured for up to 3-4 weeks. @TelegraphSport — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 16, 2023

Henderson will undoubtedly be a big miss for Forest who are currently trying their best to avoid being relegated, just a season after earning promotion to England’s top flight.

The 25-year-old recently produced a heroic performance as his side won against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup to advance to the semis.

Henderson saved the last kick of the game to send Forest through, where they will face the Red Devils in a two-legged tie.

However, Cooper will not be able to call on the services of Henderson. Since he’s on loan from United, he needs permission from his parent club to feature against them.

A report detailed that United have rebuffed Forest’s request to allow the goalkeeper to play in the semis.



