Newcastle United open talks with Barcelona for Manchester United target Memphis Depay



Newcastle United have initiated negotiations with Barcelona for the transfer of former Manchester United player and alleged current target Memphis Depay.

Memphis, 28, has been up for sale since the summer. United had been linked with a move for the forward following Erik ten Hag’s transfer strategy of targeting Dutch players.

Since the acquisition of striker Wout Weghorst on loan in January, a move for Memphis would now appear unlikely.

Given Anthony Martial‘s perennial fitness problems and unreliable form, a late decision to instigate a move for Memphis to provide another option up front cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona are keen to remove Memphis’ hefty wages from the club’s bill. The Netherlands international has a contract at Camp Nou worth €200,000 per week.

Fabrizio Romano stated last week that Atletico Madrid were in talks with their rivals regarding a potential move for the attacker.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are also discussing a potential swap-deal with Inter. Attacking midfielder Joaquín Correa would be the other party involved in the transfer.

Football Insider has reported today, however, that Newcastle have opened preliminary talks to sign Memphis.

Eddie Howe’s side pipped United to third place following their late-winner against Fulham yesterday afternoon.

They have turned their attention to Memphis after No. 1 target Christian Pulisic suffered a knee injury which has led to him missing Chelsea’s last three fixtures.

United had also eyed up a loan move for Pulisic, 24, last summer, as revealed by Andy Mitten of The Athletic. The transfer never materialised as Antony became Ten Hag’s main target.

Newcastle are said to be remaining patient in their pursuit of Pulisic.

Barcelona’s willingness to sanction a loan deal for Memphis, therefore, may have become an alluring option for the North-East club as they bide their time for the USMNT winger.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



