Picture: Manchester United’s new luxury shop in Davos fuels further takeover speculation



Manchester United opened a new high-end shop in Davos which has fuelled further speculation regarding an imminent takeover of the club.

The luxury shop has come up as world leaders and some of the richest people and affluent business moguls jet into Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Amidst the speculation, however, United have firmly denied the idea that the shop-lounge is in place to attract or lure potential buyers.

The Mail reports, “Manchester United set out a dazzling Davos shop front this week, but insisted its lounge was to entertain clients and partners rather than to attract buyers for the English soccer club.”

“On the main high street in Davos, where the ski resort’s shops have been temporarily converted into slick spaces by tech companies, banks and governments to host events during the annual gathering, United’s luxury lounge stood out.”

“Peter Schmeichel, the former goalkeeper who is revered by fans, and Richard Arnold, the club’s chief executive, will host a nightcap for guests on Tuesday with canapes and a specialty ‘red devil’ cocktail.”

Alongside Schmeichel and Richard Arnold, executive co-chairman Avram Glazer, a Davos regular, is expected to arrive later this week.

The eye-catching shop boasts a golden United insignia on a black background.

Inside the space are black velvet lounge chairs and couches. There are screens displaying some of United’s world-known promotional messages and transcripts along with stars like Christian Eriksen.

This is where at the WEF, World economic forum. pic.twitter.com/s3Zvt2yc8K — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 16, 2023

In a statement, club spokesperson Ellie Norman confirmed that the luxury lounge is only in place to entertain existing clients and partners of United.

The speculation came after reports that a full sale of the club is getting closer. Dubai is leading the race to take over the reins at Old Trafford, as one report detailed.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also said to be preparing to table an official proposal to become an owner of the club he has supported since he was a boy.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



