Predicted Man United XI vs Crystal Palace: Wout Weghorst to start



Wout Weghorst could be pressed into action early for Manchester United on Wednesday as injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have made them doubtful for the Crystal Palace match.

Martial was touch and go to make the City match and was subbed at half time after looking less than fit.

Rashford had gone down injured before half time and looked as if it would be he who was substituted, but he played on with a hip injury and was instrumental in both United’s comeback goals in the second half. Sorry, he wasn’t at all instrumental in Bruno Fernandes’ goal, what were we thinking?

But with a huge match against Arsenal coming up at the weekend, he could and probably should be rested against Palace to allow his painful hip time to recover.

This all leaves Weghorst, a loanee arrival from Burnley, the most likely to start up front, with either or both Rashford and Martial available from the bench if needed.

The debutant is likely to be flanked by Antony and Alejandro Garnacho unless Jadon Sancho, who was spotted signing autographs at Old Trafford on Saturday, is available to return. Anthony Elanga is another option but has been in poor form.

Selhurst Park is a difficult venue, so manager Erik Ten Hag cannot afford to make too many changes but there are players who will almost certainly need to be rested.

Christian Eriksen was ineffective in the number 10 role against City, so Bruno Fernandes is likely to reprise his normal role, especially as he got a rest last Wednesday due to suspension. We think with Arsenal in mind, Eriksen may be rested against Palace, with the in-form Fred keeping his place in the side alongside Casemiro in defensive midfield.

Luke Shaw has been in superb form and could also be put in cotton wool, as could the injury-prone Raphael Varane, so the centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez that kept a clean sheet against Charlton last week could be restored.

Diogo Dalot is another injury doubt and so Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is also in incredible form, could keep his place.

There is no reason to doubt that David de Gea will continue in goal.

With all that in mind, here is our starting XI for the Palace game:







