Raphael Varane gives his surprising verdict on Manchester United’s title hopes



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has had his say on the team’s title hopes and chances of mounting a title charge.

On Saturday, United came from behind to beat Manchester City, courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

In what was a defensively solid performance, the result now leaves United in fourth place, level on points with third-placed Newcastle and just a point below City.

Newcastle have played one game more than the Red Devils.

United will have the opportunity to go ahead of Newcastle on Wednesday when they face Crystal Palace.

Varane was quizzed on United’s chances of competing with Arsenal and City for the highest prize in English football.

An optimistic Varane said, “Everything is possible. We’ll just take it game by game.”

“It’s a long way to go and it’s very difficult. The intensity of every game is incredible, the physical effort. It’s like the same intensity of a big Champions (League) game every game. The rhythm is very high.”

The Frenchman added, “The players are very well prepared physically. We know how difficult it is. But we’re solid, we’re strong. We just need to use the quality players with the ball.”

Unlike Varane, Erik ten Hag has refused to be drawn into talk of a potential title charge.

After the derby win, Ten Hag insisted that he’s under no illusion of the amount of work that still needs to be done at Old Trafford. The United boss added that there’s still a long way to go.

🗣 "The fans may dream, but we're not." Erik ten Hag is keeping his cards close on a Man United title charge…#MUFC | #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/AnLmaC02AP — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) January 16, 2023

Ten Hag opined that while fans can dream, he and his players must remain grounded and focus on showing progress on the pitch.



