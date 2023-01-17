Alejandro Garnacho contract talks with Manchester United becoming tense



Manchester United and Alejandro Garnacho are yet to reach a breakthrough in contract talks with a new issue threatening the deal.

Garnacho, 18, has 18 months left on his current deal at Old Trafford with a one-year automatic extension also available for the club to trigger.

Sparkling form this season, however, has caused major European clubs to circle the winger due to the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

After the club and Garnacho’s representatives agreed to postpone talks until after the summer, The Athletic provided an update regarding the initial discussions between the two parties.

“Sources close to the player admit there are not many teams such as Manchester United in the sport, and the way he’s progressed in the past two years reflect his satisfaction at the club.”

Garnacho has found inspired form since becoming a part of the first team frame. The Argentina under-20 international has scored two goals and contributed five assists across all competitions under Erik ten Hag’s stewardship.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent has published a new report concerning the ongoing contract negotiations.

As a result of the teenager’s fantastic start to his professional career, Delaney notes that Juventus and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation with the aim to lure Garnacho away from Manchester should the opportunity present itself.

Juventus are seeking to revitalise an ageing squad while Madrid are creating a team of the next generation’s superstars.

Salary expectations have proved to be the major stumbling block during the negotiations.

According to Delaney, Garnacho’s agents have rebuffed United’s original offer of £20,000 per week, claiming the winger is worth more to the team. He currently earns a weekly wage of £7,000.

United, however, remain apprehensive in raising the youngster’s paycheck by an overwhelming amount.

The club are attempting to tighten its wage structure, whilst adhering to Sir Alex Ferguson’s philosophy regarding starlets: If you are to keep progressing in the right direction, then money should not be an immediate concern.

It is understandable that Garnacho’s representatives are eager to use his form and the interested suitors as bargaining chips in negotiations to secure a bumper new deal – after all, football careers are very short and incredibly unpredictable.

Delaney reports that talks are indeed “positive” at the moment.

Under the guidance of Ten Hag and the encouragement from the Stretford End, the 18-year-old’s tight-knit team should be in no hurry to rush his financial gain at the risk of damaging his personal and footballing development.



