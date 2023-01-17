Athletic: Wout Weghorst’s confrontational nature at Burnley including “rubbing others wrongly.”



Manchester United are getting a real difference-maker in new January recruit, Wout Weghorst.

After days of haggling and negotiating with Besiktas, Erik ten Hag finally got his man and the player was officially unveiled.

Weghorst will wear the number 27 shirt at United and will have the opportunity to make his bow in front of supporters tomorrow when the team faces Crystal Palace.

The Athletic reports that Weghorst is a player with a big character and aligns with the profile of individuals Ten Hag wants to have in the dressing room.

Such is the personality of the striker that he at times clashed with people at his former club, Burnley, in his quest to improve.

The Athletic relays, “An extension of this personal quest for improvement could be found in Weghorst’s interactions with his new team-mates. He would occasionally send messages to other players late at night, sometimes at around 10pm, with analysis and opinion on how they could better themselves.”

“Weghorst was not in the main social circle at Burnley, a squad carefully crafted by manager Sean Dyche over several years, and these attempts to point out others’ shortcomings rubbed people up the wrong way.”

“Weghorst clashed with other Burnley players. His confidence was interpreted as arrogance and unhelpful in a relegation fight. After a final-game loss to Newcastle United confirmed they were down, he gave a clear impression he would not be sticking around to play for the club in the Championship.”

As per Laurie Whitwell and Andy Mitten, it’s Ten Hag and his coaching staff that set the ball rolling for a Weghorst transfer to the Theatre of Dreams.

As United beat Burnley in the Carabao Cup after the World Cup, they made enquiries and asked widely about the 30-year-old.

The response was overwhelmingly positive and the striker’s dedication to football was made crystal clear.

A move for Weghorst was decided upon after Avram Glazer made it clear that there was no money to spend on Cody Gakpo in January. Ten Hag understood the club’s financial predicament and hence turned to Weghorst.

Memphis Depay came under consideration but a move was immediately dismissed. The Barcelona striker wanted a long-term contract to return to England. United were only willing to pursue a loan deal.

Depay is reportedly close to a switch to Atletico Madrid. Inter Milan are also interested in the services of the forward.

