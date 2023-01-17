Bundesliga superstar’s agent spotted at Old Trafford amidst interest from Manchester United



The representatives of Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus were spotted at Old Trafford on Saturday during the Manchester derby.

Dirk Hebel and Darren Freeman were spotted watching United win the derby.

Marco Reus’ representatives Dirk Hebel and Darren Freeman were spotted at the Manchester derby on Saturday. #mufc as well as Al-Nassr are after his signature. His Borussia Dortmund contract expires in the summer [@MailSport] pic.twitter.com/O95MfHv26T — utdreport (@utdreport) January 16, 2023

The two are Reus’s agents, and according to The Mail, United have an interest in Reus.

Al-Nassr are also keen on the German and hope to make him the latest heavyweight to arrive at their club from Europe after Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer.

The Mail indicates, “Al-Nassr hope Reus, 33, will snub Premier League interest to join them after 11 years at Dortmund.”

His agent recently said about the forward’s future, “It’s normal that other clubs are interested in a player like Marco, whose contract expires in six months.”

“Marco has always emphasized how much BVB is close to his heart, but also that he wants to continue playing football. So it’s only natural that we have to look at other options.”

Reus himself confirmed that a move away from the Signal Iduna Park could be on the cards.

He said that his agents are concerning themselves with matters to do with his transfer. He remarked that he still has a year left on his contract at Dortmund and will soon make a decision on his immediate future.

Reus also stated that he’ll talk with Dortmund chiefs to arrive at an amicable compromise.

Undoubtedly a talented player, Reus’s career and progress have been significantly hampered by consistent injuries and physical setbacks.

United’s acquisition of Wout Weghorst also means that a transfer for Reus could be difficult. Dortmund would undoubtedly want a fee – something the Red Devils are not in a position to agree to.



