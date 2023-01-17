Dwight Yorke discusses Casemiro’s transition to life at Manchester United



Dwight Yorke has praised Casemiro for his start to life in the Premier League and his transition to becoming a central figure at Manchester United.

Yorke is a legend at Old Trafford, especially for his contribution during the Treble Winning season.

The former Trinidad and Tobago international scored 65 goals across four seasons at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Marriott Bonvoy, United official hotel loyalty partner, Yorke explained the challenges that lay ahead of Casemiro upon him signing for Erik ten Hag’s team.

United bought the Brazilian midfielder for an initial fee of £60million from Real Madrid in August.

He has made 25 appearances for United this season across all competitions, putting in consistent Player of the Match performances.

Yorke stated that Casemiro did well to overcome such hurdles to become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season:

“Casemiro’s resumé is unbelievable and what he’s achieved at Real Madrid, you can’t really fault him. You don’t play at that level if you’re not a good player.

“The one question mark was his age, coming up to 31.

“Then, obviously, there was the size of the fee for a player coming to the Premier League, that has a greater intensity to La Liga. That might have been a challenge.”

Yorke then elaborated on the essential thing which Casemiro did to make his adaptation easier:

“But like I say, when you’re a good player, you come in and you embrace the club.

“Casemiro has done that better than most. That’s why the transition has been easy for him and that’s why he has become one of the key ingredients of the team.”

As seen through his passion for winning on the pitch and enthusiasm for the club off it, he has certainly embraced life in the Premier League – and the loyal Stretford End has returned the favour.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



