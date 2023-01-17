Erik ten Hag handed major boost as Jadon Sancho returns to team training



Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has returned to team training.

According to The Athletic, Sancho trained with his teammates on Tuesday, in what is undoubtedly a major boost for both Erik ten Hag and Sancho himself.

While there is no indication of when the Englishman will be restored to competitive action, that he’s back in training means Sancho has made huge positive strides towards returning.

Sancho will also be reinvigorated and raring to go after a lengthy spell following an individual training programme.

Andy Mitten exclusively reports, “Jadon Sancho returned to training with Manchester United’s first team on Tuesday. The forward, 22, hasn’t played for United since he was substituted in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.”

“He returned to Carrington last week as part of his personal training plan which had been agreed with his club in November. Both United manager Erik ten Hag and Sancho thought it was better to have a reset from the day-to-day training environment at United’s Carrington training ground.”

Mitten critically points out, “Sancho was not exiled or dropped from the squad, but United’s manager acted having seen that his form was dropping. Ten Hag has dropped several players this season and been vindicated on almost all his decisions.”

Sancho spent time in the Netherlands during the World Cup.

He trained with an amateur Dutch club under coaches recommended by Ten Hag.

The 22-year-old also missed United’s wet-weather Spanish training camp in December, with Ten Hag citing the player’s fitness and mood as reasons for his absence.

The United boss refused to give a prognosis of when the former Dortmund star would be available.

Sancho returns to a team in red-hot form. The Red Devils have won their last nine games and he will benefit from it massively as there will be no urgency to field him.







